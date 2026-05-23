The Kel'el Ware dilemma caused by Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is an enigma. He is unlike any player in the history of the NBA. He is 7’4”, with the agility of a guard and has the ability to stretch the floor. He is also the best defender on the planet, becoming the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. Oh, and he is just 22 years old in his 3rd season in the NBA. Wembanyama is not going anywhere anytime soon. The rest of the NBA will just have to try their best to contain him.

The Miami Heat might have one of the few players in the league that has the potential to contain Wembanyama. That man is none other than Center Kel’el Ware. Now Ware might not have the stats, accolades or stardom as the San Antonio Spurs superstar, but he does have traits that give hope to Miami. Similarly to Wembanyama, Ware has excellent athletic ability, is a threat from three point range, is excellent at blocking attempts in the paint, and he is also 7’ tall.

If anyone is looking for the prototype build to match Wembanyama they would build Ware. There is just one potential problem for Miami.

The big problem

That one problem is that Ware might not be in Miami much longer. The Heat are desperate to get back to being one of the NBAs elite teams, something they haven’t been for several years now. After years of mediocrity Miami is looking into every way to upgrade the roster, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at the forefront of the rumors. In any package for a star Ware would surely be included.

Watching this seasons NBA playoffs it is clear that Wembanyama will be one of the players teams will have to get through consistently. That brings the question should the Heat consider making Ware untouchable so they can have a player that fits the mold?

Should they keep Ware?

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) at pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many fans are looking at the Spurs success as a reason as to why Ware has to stay. They argue that if the Heat were to make the finals, then more than likely Wembanyama would be waiting for them on the other side. Though that is a compelling point, you do have to make the finals first.

The Heat has the luxury of being in the East. In my opinion you do not try to solve problems that do not exist and for Miami, facing the Spurs in the finals is a problem that will never exist unless they obtain a true superstar.

For Miami to land that type of player Ware would have to be included. So even though Ware has had personal success against Wembanyama and could turn into one of the few players in the league that could consistently match him, the Heat need to get to the point stopping Wembanyama is actually a problem they should be concerned with.

So, even though many fans might disagree, Miami should not think twice about trading Ware to get a player that elevates them back to elite status. Afterall, Miami is watching this seasons playoffs from the couch.