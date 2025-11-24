In an 82-game season, every team has to navigate back-to-back games. Oftentimes, teams struggle on the second night--resting key players and often dropping the game.

Erik Spoelstra has recently shared his take on back-to-back games-

Coach Spo on solving the NBA back to back games issue



“It’s not changing. Only way it could’ve changed is if everybody could agree on 10 less games. People also aren’t going to give money back to have less games so there really isn’t a solution to get rid of back to backs”



(Via… pic.twitter.com/smFagwmgoy

And he's right. They aren't going anywhere, and every NBA team faces them, some more than others.

The Heat’s upcoming matchup with the Mavericks is their third back-to-back of the season, and they’re currently 2–0 in these games.

On top of the scheduling challenge, Miami gets a major boost with the return of All-Star guard Tyler Herro, who is set to play tonight.

Here are two reasons why this late-November matchup carries more weight than you might expect.

1. Back-to-Back Success

Last season, the Nuggets and Cavaliers led the league in back-to-backs with a 12–4 record. Right behind them were several playoff teams, including the eventual champion, Thunder. The Heat ranked 12th with a 7-8 record. So far this season they are 2-0, with 13 more back-to-backs to go. This year’s Heat roster appears better equipped to handle them. They feature a lineup with eight players averaging double-digit points, have yet to integrate Tyler Herro, and have survived extended absences from Bam, Wiggins, and Powell.

While back-to-backs don’t directly predict postseason success, they play a significant role in shaping your final record. These are games that can’t slip away, and Miami’s depth will be tested as the season progresses.

2. How Does Herro Fit?

Tyler Herro should fit right into Miami's new style of offense. But his return and a win in the matchup against the Mavericks are essential to the future framework of the season. How can Miami incorporate Herro without messing up the flow of the offense, who loses their minutes, does the defensive uptick continue, these are all questions that need answers, and their answers can come as soon as tonight's game. Especially with Norman Powell ruled out, does the offense find the same success with Herro over Powell?

This is a game that the Heat should win, but one that they can't lose. A loss would signal a lack of growth from last season. A win, paired with continued offensive efficiency, could be yet another moment that shows we should start taking the 2025 Heat seriously.

Erik Spoelstra will have his team ready for the challenge, and a roster that has already displayed impressive depth now regains a 20-plus-point scorer.

Miami needs to start strong and maintain the identity that’s carried them so far.

Herro’s return--and the chance to improve to 3–0 on back-to-backs--are two major reasons why this matchup matters more than it appears on the surface.

Especially with Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jovic ruled out.