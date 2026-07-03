The California Classic kicks off at 8PM EST today Friday, July 3rd. The tournament runs through July 7th before everyone scurries to Las Vegas for the 2026 NBA Summer League July 9th-19th. The fireworks start a day early for Heat fans. The Heat will face the San Antonio Spurs monster summer league team to kick things off. Don’t worry, I have you covered for who and what to watch for tonight and what it could mean for the Miami Heat in the regular season.

Who To Watch for Miami

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Myron Gardner | 6’5”| 225lbs| Forward| Experience: 1 |

Mr. Energy has a chance to make an impact on a winning team this year. His fire is always burning at maximum intensity. He will do all the dirty work including baiting opposing players into technical fouls. The big swing for him is going to be consistency in three-point shooting. He shot 40.6% from deep on low volume. He’ll be expected to take care of the ball and lead these young players

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives during the first half against visiting Kansas in the exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2) Ryan Conwell |6’3”| 220lbs| Guard| Experience: R |

The smooth shooting rookie out of Louisville will get a long hard look both on and off ball. He was a prolific three-point shooter all four years of his college career. Most years he shot 40% from deep on 7.1 attempts per game. His percentages dipped last year when he upped his volume to an insane 9.6 attempts per game. He will be expected to knock down open shots and play tough defense. He is a better athlete than his rim finishing stats would indicate. The big question will be can he take care of the ball and create for himself and others?

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young (17) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Jahmir Young | 6’0| 185lbs| Guard| Experience: 2 |

This will be a difficult camp for Young. He will have tons of competition for backup point guard duties. The one thing that is proven about him is his shooting. He didn’t play much to show it last year but that’s his best skill. He will fight to prove he can run the team, defend and not turn the ball over.

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Tre Donaldson | 6’2”| 210lbs| Guard| Experience: R |

Tre will be Young’s biggest competition. He is a bigger body point guard that can defend. He has experience at running a team with better players on it. Tre shot 37.7% from deep in his college career while averaging 3.6 assists. His senior year he leaned into his passing more averaging 5.7 assists. If he defends at a high level, shoots the rock well enough. He could supplant Young.

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) celebrates a basket as Auburn Tigers take on Wofford Terriers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Wofford Terriers 93-62. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5) Keyshawn Hall | 6’7” | 6’6| 235LBS| Wing | Experience: R |

Hall has a lot to prove going into the Summer League. He was one of the hottest names going into the transfer portal last year. His tenure at Auburn didn’t work out like he wanted it to but he is a big body that has serious skills. He is already a professional at drawing fouls with his smooth handle and matchup problems he presents. He will need to defend at a high level and hit the three ball while making the right reads to earn a spot. He will need to show he is a great teammate.

6) Vlad Goldin| Center|

The Heat need a backup big. The questions will be conditioning, foot speed and basketball IQ.

7) Meechie Johnson| Guard|

The Heat need shooting and he can knock down shots. Can he play a role?

8) Ian Schieffin| Wing |

Sleeper player you need to keep your eyes on. He can rebound the heck out of the ball. He can shoot but can he defend and play a role?

9) Tre White| Guard|

Another Sleeper. He can hit three’s and finish in transition. Can he defend well enough, pass the rock and play a role?

10) Trevor Keels| Guard|

He has been in the Heat system. Can he find his jumper and a role?

You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube