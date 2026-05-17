Since early Spring 2026, Heat fans have had to pivot from dissecting every move on the court to filling time in other ways. Whether it be looking ahead to the 13th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, star trade requests, the next transaction cycle , or replays of Pelle Larsson getting hit in the face over and over, they all appear all to be wrestling with the same overarching question.

Simply put, "Well, what are we going to do now?" Despite widespread frustration from fans on social media regarding the current direction of the team, the fact remains that relative to the vast majority other franchises, early April eliminations are not historically a consistent part of the NBA fan experience in Miami. Hence the need for fans to get creative in an effort to remain engaged with the team.

Florida Panthers exit interviews are tomorrow.



We believe the same will be true for the Miami Heat.



Long summer ahead. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 15, 2026

This appears to be, at least in part, why several over 1 year old quotes from Udonis Haslem started making the rounds on social media yesterday. The quotes, from a February 19, 2025 appearance on the Out The Mud Podcast. that sparked the most dialogue and debate among Heat fans was the part late in the episode where Haslem reveals his Top 5 Heat Players of All Time.

Udonis Halsem’s top-5 Heat players.



1. Wade

2. Mourning

3. James

4. O’Neal

5. Bosh



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/U5DUBIw51y — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 15, 2026

Haslem, who humbly excluded himself from his Top 5, chose Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Bosh. Frankly, his list is hard to argue with, as all five players won championships in Miami as top line contributors and are arguably the five most decorated Heat stars in franchise history.

All the Greats with Heat Rings. I see no issues. Solid list https://t.co/Kw0UDj5mfX — Stretch Five BAM🗣️🔥🏀 (@Rudy22571833) May 16, 2026

The primary exception to Haslem's list from fans on social media was linked to the exclusion of a more recent Heat great, Jimmy Butler. On individual impact alone, it is indeed hard to omit Butler from the Top 5 Heat Players of All Time.

Presumably, the unhappy ending between the Heat and Butler, a messy breakup that included but was not limited to, a direct confrontation between Butler and Haslem himself on the bench during a game, no contract extension, fines, suspensions and an eventual trade request that ultimately landed Butler in Golden State.

No the correct list is:



Wade

Bron

Jimmy

Shaq

Alonzo https://t.co/Dp9wUJ10b0 — Shaq (@_YoungShaq20) May 15, 2026

Respect the OG, but Bron, and Jimmy are 2 & 3. https://t.co/KeX7oiA5at — JD 🐝 (@DonJuan3O5) May 15, 2026



The consensus among those close to the team is that nobody envisions a healthy reconciliation between the Heat and Butler any time soon. The Heat have been known to go to great lengths to right past wrongs with former players, but this is not a priority of anyone in either party at this time. However, that does not change the fact that Jimmy Butler led arguably the third greatest Heat building cycle since Pat Riley arrived in 1995.

Only the historic 4 straight Finals, back to back championship Big 3 era, led by Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh and the Wade and Shaquille O'Neal led 2006 championship era are clearly ahead of the two NBA Finals appearances that highlighted the Heat era with Jimmy Butler.





Despite the bad blood that only has a chance to heal with time, let's keep it real, Jimmy Butler must be included in the Top 5. His tenure in Miami was highlighted by two unlikely Finals runs that were largely driven by the sheer self propulsion of Jimmy Butler. A playoff riser in Miami that is only rivaled by NBA legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

What I seen Jimmy do in real time and the type of hope he gave me when it came time for playoff, the lowest I will have him is 2 https://t.co/BZeTKxaVBK — jefe (@bringtheecstasy) May 16, 2026

To further emphasize this point, back in the summer of 2024, Ethan Sknolnick and I ranked the Top 40 players in Miami Heat history on Five on the Floor, a daily insider show on the Miami Heat. We pretty definitively landed on the Top 4 being Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Alonzo Mourning. Where the debate really started was at 5th, where we debated the merits of Chris Bosh versus Shaquille O'Neal, before ultimately landing on Bosh to round out our Top 5.

Our top 32 (of 40) players in Miami Heat history:



1. Wade

2. LeBron

3. Butler

4. Zo

5. Bosh

6. Shaq

7. Hardaway

8. Bam

9. Dragic

10. UD

11. Rice

12. EJones

13. Mashburn

14. Chalmers

15. Battier

16. Herro

17. PJ Brown

18. Grant

19. R Allen

20. Odom

21. Seikaly

22. DRobinson

23.… — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) September 3, 2024

The next question is how much, if at all, the Top 5 (whether Haslem's list or ours) projects to change in the next 5 years? It seems like a tall order, to put it mildly, to expect any player to crack the Top 5 in Heat history given the achievements and magnitude of the names at the top of the list.

Bam in for Shaq pic.twitter.com/MDhVJstbr6 — Валентин ☭ (@Val0nz0M0urning) May 15, 2026

I can only think of one player that may have something to say about that. However, it is going to take bringing another parade to Biscayne Blvd for any active player to climb that high in the ranks of Heat history.