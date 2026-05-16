Pelle Larsson has proved to be another diamond in the rough that the Miami HEAT uncovered in 2024 as a 2nd round pick out of Arizona. From round two in 2024, to the rotation in 2026, Larsson is considered by many within the organization as a "keeper", even as the team begins to engage teams regarding trades in advance of the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a time where flopping is prevalent throughout the NBA, Pelle Larsson exhibited far more toughness than theatrics throughout the 2025-26 season. While Larsson's run ins with elbows to the face all year was the topic of several post game press conferences, no better representation of this had been displayed prior to what the Miami HEAT posting on social media this week. The video was well received on social media and truly highlights the resilient, hard nosed play style that has made the 25 year old from Sweden a fan favorite.

In what amounts to nearly nine minutes of game footage, the Miami HEAT shared a video on their YouTube channel of Pelle Larsson getting hit in the face a shocking 53 times last season. This was inspired by @DidPelleGetHit.... which began the tracking trend and became one of the more popular #HeatTwitter accounts. The tracking went all the way from the start of the season to the play-in tournament, in which the Heat were eliminated by the Hornets in overtime.... but yes, Larsson did add to his count.

YES IN THE PLAY IN pic.twitter.com/veINs52Z6O — Did Pelle get hit in the face? (@DidPelleGetHit) April 15, 2026

The Heat's video highlights the selfless brand of basketball that Larsson has brought to the team, sacrificing his body, especially his face, to gain any advantage against his opponents. Larsson has been the perfect blend of physicality, skill and intensity since joining the Heat. He looks to build on a strong 25-26 campaign where he established himself as a consistent performer, averaging 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG, while shooting 49.6% from the field.

Larsson started more games than expected in his second season, and could start regularly again, depending on how the roster forms this offseason; the Heat are expected to pursue star reinforcements, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if Larsson is retained in such a trade, he would be an ideal complement as a connector.

Whatever happens, the ball will continue to connect with his face. Larsson was asked about this tendency in his exit interview, and he said he might make a slight adjustment:

PELLE LARSSON SAID HE IS TRYING TO CHANGE HIS POSTURE TO GET HIT IN THE FACE LESS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ll3hha8OUT — Did Pelle get hit in the face? (@DidPelleGetHit) April 16, 2026

"I wasn't aware if it was a European thing," he said. "But it's always been a me thing. My whole life, I've been getting hit in the face. I don't know what it is. The ref tells me it's my fault. I've been trying to work on my posture, to get my face out of there, but still no luck. So I'll let you know."