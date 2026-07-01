Free Agency officially gets underway tonight at 6PM EST. The Miami Heat have already resigned a couple of their own players in Andrew Wiggins 3 years 64 million and Simone Fontecchio 1 year veteran minimum. The Heat continues tonight searching for more missing pieces and a familiar former franchise altering player has opted out of their final year with the Lakers making them a free agent.

What’s Important Now

Lebron James has told sources from Shams Charania and Barry Jackson that he will be leaving the Lakers to finish his career elsewhere. Shams reported that “I’m told this is a happiness-led decision for Lebron James. Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money”.

"I'm told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James. ... Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money."@ShamsCharania joins @malika_andrews with more details about LeBron James' decision to not play with the Lakers next season. pic.twitter.com/nvWxbAyZiw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2026

What Legacy Means to Lebron

This could mean a lot of different things for Lebron. The one thing that sticks out to me is his legacy. Lebron has always been very interested in not only the history of the greats that came before him but his place among them. According to a quote from yahoo sports during an interview with coach Mike Krzyzewski Lebron said, "When I first knew that I wanted to play the game of basketball, I would always go to the local library," he said. There, he'd learn about the NBA's history and its pioneers for inspiration. It's safe to say that doing so certainly paid off.”

Lebron not only is concerned about his place among the greats but him sitting atop them on the throne as the greatest of all time. He said in an interview with Kenny “The Jet” Smith, "At that moment, I realized that I'm the greatest basketball player that people have ever seen. In all facets," he said. "[I] just did something that's never been done in the history of the sport." Talking about the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Decision Part Two

There is an important decision to be made. Choosing where to end his Hall of Fame career could be just as important to him as the original decision in 2010. Though this one could be important for a very different reason. In 2010 the Cleveland front office struggled to put enough quality pieces around Lebron to win a championship. He choose to team up with his friend Dwayne Wade to hoist a championship trophy.

This time around is different. He knows this is his “last stop” on a magnificent career. He already stated he’s the best in the game back in 2016 and that his time he is looking for happiness according to Shams’s source. That happiness to me means competing again for a championship. Happiness could mean not tarnishing his legacy. Happiness could mean tying Kobe Bryant with five championships. Going back to Cleveland and failing to bring back a trophy in his final season doesn’t seem to me to be the fun route.

The real competition to me comes down to Golden State and Miami. He loves playing with Steph Curry. He played with Steph on the Olympic team. James said, “It’s one of the best experiences… it was everything. People ask me all the time… you finally got an opportunity to play with Steph. What was it? I was like everything and more. It was perfect.”

LeBron James on playing with Steph Curry for team USA



“It’s one of the best experiences… it was everything. People ask me all the time… you finally got an opportunity to play with Steph. What was it? I was like everything and more. It was perfect.” pic.twitter.com/duYsjoq6jD https://t.co/zAZ1s1kulX — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 30, 2026

One could argue this is a no brainer but if you had something beautiful and perfect would you risk messing that up? There is nothing that can ruin a friendship and memory quicker than the reality of playing on a team that is not good enough to compete and win it all. The Warriors have one of the oldest rosters in the NBA. Steph Curry, Draymond Green who opted out of his deal, Jimmy Butler who is never healthy.

The Miami Heat have paired the multi-talented ultra defender in Bam Adebayo with super all world Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are known for catching their whale and filling out a championship roster quickly. They did this in the Wade/Shaq build in 2004 and in the big three era of 2010. Lebron knows that’s how the organization operates. Barry Jackson reported, "No surprise here but.... If LeBron wants to return, Heat would have interest, a source said. At this point, it's unclear what he wants to do."

No surprise here but.... If LeBron wants to return, Heat would have interest, a source said. At this point, it's unclear what he wants to do. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 30, 2026

What better happiness would there been than a reconciliation between the Miami front office and the fan base that loved him so much. It seems to me like unfinished business. That the fan base would cheer him again and he could ride off into the sunset competing at the highest level in the Eastern Conference that he knows so well. This time not as the villain but as the returning King, fans await his decision for them to be the “Chosen One’s”.