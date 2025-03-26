Return To Miami Made Jimmy Butler Think About "Good Times" With The Heat
Jimmy Butler finally made his return to Miami.
The Heat, who had just come off a 10-game losing streak, held former franchise player to just 11 points in 112-86 victory against the Golden State Warriors (minus Stephen Curry).
Butler addressed a huge crowd of reporters in the visiting locker room postgame. He was asked about the Heat's tribute video for him and returning to a city with mixed feelings.
"Yeah, like I always say, I got a lot of love for the city, for the fan base here," Butler began. "Video was nice. I won't say that there's a lot of emotions though. I think I went into this thing level-headed. We wanted to win the game."
On the Heat crowd booing him when he touched the ball, Butler responded: "That don't bother me, no. It's going to happen in plenty of places. I guess it's going to happen here now, too. Get used to it."
When asked if the Heat's tribute video for him took him back, Butler was reflective about his time. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, it takes me back to some good times when I was wearing a Miami Heat jersey," Butler said. "I'm very appreciative of those times to help me become the player that I am in this league, the individual that I am in this league, the teammate, the leader, all of those things. I don't think I could be who I am today without my opportunity here, I'll tell you that."
"I mean, I see it for what it is, a chapter has ended," Butler said, responding to a question about whether or not he'll eventually look at the Heat situation with fondness. "I'm very appreciative for my time here, the bonds that I've built here. You know, when you look down the road, I mean, this was a huge part of my career. So I continue to say that I'm very grateful and I ain't spiteful for it towards nobody. Like I always say, I'm grateful for the opportunity, love the fan base. It's not bad, it's not all bad."
On if the game against his former teams serves as closure for him, Butler said: "I mean, it was behind me a long time ago. As soon as I ended up a Golden State Warrior, everything that had went on was dead. So, you know, like I always say, I always focus on, like, the right now and what's to come. So, I'm here as a Golden State Warrior and I got a job to do."
When asked if it was weird to come into the Kaseya Center as an opposing player, Butler responded: "I was confused a little bit, but then I think I figured it out. Yeah, I haven't been on the side in a minute. Haven't pulled into that entrance in a while, but it looks like I'm gonna be doing that for the next couple years."
"Maybe K-Love a little bit. T-Ro a little bit," Butler said, responding to a question about if he had time to see anny former teammates before the game. "Man, I'm going out there playing basketball. I haven't talked to the guys, it's not a bad thing, in a long time."
Butler was asked about the Heat's recent losing streak and if he thought they had any "special motivation" ahead of the game.
"Nah. They made some shots, played some incredible basketball. Tip your hat to that," Butler said. "This one's over with. Put it behind us. Go eat some food. And enjoy the sunshine tomorrow."