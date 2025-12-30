Key Miami Heat contributor joins Nikola Jokic on injury report

Second-year swingman Pelle Larsson missed the second half of the Denver Nuggets game on Monday night after suffering an ankle sprain in the second half, (not long after Nikola Jokic went down with a knee injury).

In 26 games this season, Larsson is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 22.4 minutes per game, converting on 47.2 percent of his field goals, 36.7 percent of his threes and 78.3 percent of his free throws.

In the games that he's started, Larsson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds, converting on about 50 percent of his field goals, 36 percent of his threes and 78 percent of his free throws in 27 minutes a game.

Additionally, the Heat have won 12 of the 18 games that he's been in the starting lineup. When he's on the floor this season, the Heat score three more points per 100 possessions than when he's not playing.

Miami on the move?

The Heat ended up winning the game 147-123, moving to to 18-15 on the season and, currently out of the Play-In Tournament at the sixth seed, in a virtual tie with the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic, though the Magic hold the tiebreakers.

Larsson was the 44th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats and was an almost immediate contributor for the Heat shortly thereafter.

In 55 games last season, Larsson averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, converting on 43.8 percent of his field goals, 33.7 percent of his threes and 67 percent of his free throws. The team's offensive rating and true shooting percentage also improving in the time he was on the floor.

In the eight games he started last season, Larsson averaged nine points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, sinking 40 percent of his field goals, 28 percent of his threes and 68 percent of his free throws.

