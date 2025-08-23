Shaquille O'Neal Recalls When Miami Heat's Pat Riley Was Ruthless
There's a sense that Miami Heat president Pat Riley has gotten a bit sentimental, maybe even soft, in his advanced age. That could be true; he is slower to make trades, quicker to wax poetically and whimsically even about conflicts with players in the past.
But one of those players, Shaquille O'Neal, recently recalled a time that Riley had little tolerance for tomfoolery.
While appearing on the Straight Game podcast with a couple of hosts who also played for the Heat, Mike Bibby and Eddie House, O'Neal recalled how his challenging of then-Heat coach Riley got him shown the door.
This was during the 2007-08 season, when Riley's patience with the Hall of Fame center had already worn thin. But consider, it also came after Riley traded for O'Neal (in 2004), watched O'Neal finish second in MVP voting (2005) and win a championship, the Heat's first at that time (2006).
After that title, O'Neal resumed some of his worst habits, not working as hard as Riley wanted and questioning decisions a few times too many. So Riley shipped him to the Phoenix Suns for a package that included forward Shawn Marion. O'Neal had limited success there, before bouncing to Cleveland and Boston for limited roles. O'Neal retired in 2011.
While the two have exchanged barbs since, much of the dirty water is now under the bridge. There have been hugs, a jersey retirement and other warm wishes.
RIley has similarly repaired relationships with Dwyane Wade and even, to an extent, LeBron James, over time. So will the same happen with Riley and Jimmy Butler, whom the Heat suspended multiple times before a trade to Golden State last season? Anything's possible, but that relationship seems the least salvageable.
