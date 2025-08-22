Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Star Close To Reaching Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning Stature

Ethan J. Skolnick

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses with fans in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses with fans in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat have had numerous Hall of Famers, from Shaquille O'Neal to Dwyane Wade to Ray Allen to Chris Bosh, on their rosters -- with others, such as LeBron James, sure to join that group someday. They've reached seven NBA Finals, and won three championships, in the past two decades. They've been consistent winners, with only a few down years.

So it's somewhat remarkable how high Bam Adebayo has already risen in their record books.

And provided that the 28-year-old -- who prefers not to be called "Unc" -- stays healthy, he has a chance to rise even higher during the 2025-26 season.

Consider how close he is:

1. Bam has Zo on the Run

Alonzo Mourning was the Miami Heat's first great big man.
Sep 10, 2022; Springfield, MA, USA; Alonzo Mourning at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alonzo Mourning was the Heat's first great big man, acquired in 1995 by Pat Riley to set the Heat's culture and foundation. But now, Adebayo is just 26 games behind Mourning for third in franchise history. Similarly, he's gaining on Mourning in minutes played -- just 346 behind Mourning's third place standing. And just 17 made field goals behind Mourning who is also third in that category. Mourning has mentioned Adebayo in some ways, and the student may pass the teacher early this season.

2. Gunning for Glen Rice

Glen Rice was arguably the best Miami Heat player prior to Pat Riley's reshaping of the franchise.
Unknown date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Heat guard (41) Glen Rice reacts after hitting a 3 point jump shot during the 1995 season against the Atlanta Hawks at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images © Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Glen Rice's Miami Heat career was cut short by Riley's trade of him to Charlotte for Mourning. Now both work for the Heat organization. And Rice still ranks third all-time in franchise scoring, with 9248 points. That's just 325 ahead of Adebayo, however, which means the current Heat defensive stalwart could actually pass him in the season's first month, second at the latest barring injury. And if he has his normal season, Adebayo will pass Mourning in points, too. That would put him second all-time, although still with fewer than half the points of Dwyane Wade. No one's getting there.

3. Captain in the Crosshairs

Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo are the two leading rebounders in Heat history.
Apr 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks during a ceremony to celebrate the last regular season game of Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is the tricky one, because former Heat captain Udonis Haslem does not like his records broken, even by his buddies. But Adebayo enters the 2025-26 season just 765 total rebounds behind Haslem's franchise record. It would take some work -- Adebayo's 749 last season were a career high. But he could get there. At which point, he'd get a stern look from Haslem, and then likely a hug.

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com