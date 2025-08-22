Miami Heat Star Close To Reaching Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning Stature
The Miami Heat have had numerous Hall of Famers, from Shaquille O'Neal to Dwyane Wade to Ray Allen to Chris Bosh, on their rosters -- with others, such as LeBron James, sure to join that group someday. They've reached seven NBA Finals, and won three championships, in the past two decades. They've been consistent winners, with only a few down years.
So it's somewhat remarkable how high Bam Adebayo has already risen in their record books.
And provided that the 28-year-old -- who prefers not to be called "Unc" -- stays healthy, he has a chance to rise even higher during the 2025-26 season.
Consider how close he is:
1. Bam has Zo on the Run
Alonzo Mourning was the Heat's first great big man, acquired in 1995 by Pat Riley to set the Heat's culture and foundation. But now, Adebayo is just 26 games behind Mourning for third in franchise history. Similarly, he's gaining on Mourning in minutes played -- just 346 behind Mourning's third place standing. And just 17 made field goals behind Mourning who is also third in that category. Mourning has mentioned Adebayo in some ways, and the student may pass the teacher early this season.
2. Gunning for Glen Rice
Glen Rice's Miami Heat career was cut short by Riley's trade of him to Charlotte for Mourning. Now both work for the Heat organization. And Rice still ranks third all-time in franchise scoring, with 9248 points. That's just 325 ahead of Adebayo, however, which means the current Heat defensive stalwart could actually pass him in the season's first month, second at the latest barring injury. And if he has his normal season, Adebayo will pass Mourning in points, too. That would put him second all-time, although still with fewer than half the points of Dwyane Wade. No one's getting there.
3. Captain in the Crosshairs
This is the tricky one, because former Heat captain Udonis Haslem does not like his records broken, even by his buddies. But Adebayo enters the 2025-26 season just 765 total rebounds behind Haslem's franchise record. It would take some work -- Adebayo's 749 last season were a career high. But he could get there. At which point, he'd get a stern look from Haslem, and then likely a hug.