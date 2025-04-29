Stephen A. Smith Asserts Miami Heat "Change Has To Start With Pat Riley"
The Miami Heat's season ended last night after a 55-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Their first round matchup was the most lopsided sweep in NBA history as the Heat were outscored by 122 points for the series. Many, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, are wondering how the organization will handle this offseason after a humiliating end to an already tumultuous season.
"Change has to start with Pat Riley. It's time," Smith said on First Take. "I appreciate what he's done for the game of basketball. I don't have any doubt he knows what he's doing when it comes to basketball in terms of what the team needs, the coach it has, etc. The reason I'm bringing up there has to be a change in Miami is because you have to get poeple to want to come to Miami and he's not that guy anymore."
Media personalities calling for Pat Riley's job as President of Basketball Operations is nothing new, as the sentiment was shared by some after the ugly Jimmy Butler debacle earlier this season. Smith elaborated on his bold take.
"What I'm trying to say is that Erik Spoelstra needs to be the President of Basketball Operations for the Miami Heat, or Udonis Haslem needs to be upstairs in the front office of the Miami Heat," Smith said. "Pat Riley has done it all, there's nothing else to do. You were supposed to get Dame, you couldn't pull it off, you couldn't get Kevin Durant there."
The Heat, of course, tried to land Damian Lillard in 2023 and Kevin Durant multiple different times, including before this season's trade deadline. Smith questioned the Heat's effort in a game where they went down 60 at one point and wondered if Riley, as the legendary face of the organization, should be reaching the end point of his career.
"You don't say things like that about a Pat Riley team for decades. It has changed. The culture's changed, it's not his fault. Father Time catches up to us all. He knows what he's doing, it's just that he can't get it done because he's not gonna be able to attract any players to want to come there," Smith said. "Miami is not relevant anymore and to ask Riley to do that, at 80? No. No."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Mortifying Season-Ending Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes Shocking Jimmy Butler Revelation
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket