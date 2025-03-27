Stephen A. Smith Now Loops Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Into LeBron James Beef
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith took yet another jab at NBA legend LeBron James as a part of their recent heated feud.
Smith now defends himself, suggesting that he didn't make the feud personal despite the fact that he could. He used Kobe Bryant and James' former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade to fuel his newest argument.
"I never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service," Smith said Thursday morning on First Take. "I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction, when that man was man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career."
Smith doubled down on James' missing Wade's Hall of Fame induction in August 2023. He attributed James' success in Miami to Wade when they won two championships on four consecutive Finals appearances.
"I didn't bring up the fact that even though you couldn't go to the Hall of Fame induction of Dwyane Wade weeks earlier, you were out of the country on business," Smith continued. "I didn't bring that up, that's your personal business. But the fact is you weren't at the Hall of Fame induction of a brother that's gonna drastically assist you to being a Hall of Famer, because he helped you become a champion and he was a big brother to you. I brought up none of these things."
We'll see where the next chapter of this dispute leads to.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
