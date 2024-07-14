Team USA Experience Giving Bam Adebayo Opportunity To Bond With LeBron James
The Miami Heat had so much trust in center Bam Adebayo they chose him as the replacement for longtime captain Udonis Haslem at the start of last season.
Even though he has a new leadership role, Adebayo is still willing to accept advice when needed. He's using the opportunity with Team USA this summer to learn from one of the best players in NBA history. Adebayo has worked out the past few days with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James, who played for the Heat from 2010-14, never had the chance to play with Adebayo in Miami. By the time Adebayo was drafted in 2017, James was already back playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The two made up for lost time this week in Las Vegas before heading to Paris to compete in the Olympics. This Adebayo's second time representing the country while James is participating for the third and final time.
The idea is for Adebayo to learn much as possible from James these next few weeks. James praised Adebayo by referring to him as "Big Bam Bigalow" on an Instagram post. The reference was to the 1990s pro wrestler Bam Bam Bigelow.
Adebayo should soak up much as possible from his time alongside James. Adebayo is set to enter an adjustment year this season because he could potentially switch positions. The Heat drafted 7-foot center Kel-el Ware to put the move in motion.
