Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo rewarded after unforgettable week

The Miami Heat now have two consecutive weeks with one of their players being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This time, however, Bam Adebayo was awarded the honors after a week that saw him average 41.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, two assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

An 83 point game will certainly get it done! Bam Adebayo named the Eastern Conference player of the week. pic.twitter.com/KvPwlGqktf — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 16, 2026

Most notably, of course, Adebayo scored 83 points last Tuesday, usurping Kobe Bryant for the second-highest individual scoring performance in the NBA's history, while also breaking records for most free throws made (36) and attempted (43) in a game.

Additionally, Adebayo broke multiple Heat franchise scoring records: most points in any quarter (31), most points in any half (43), most threes (22) and field goals attempted (43) while surpassing LeBron James' 61 point career-high in three quarters.

Bam Adebayo is your Eastern Conference Player of The Week:



41.3 PPG

8.0 RPG

2.0 APG

2.3 SPG

1.3 BPG

2-1 W/L

————————

2nd most points scored in a game (83)

Most free throws made in a game (36)



Well deserved.pic.twitter.com/vAj2kTl8wa — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 16, 2026

This is Adebayo's fourth time being selected for Player of the Week, with another coming in January of this season (27 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists), as well as one in January of 2024 (23 points, 11 rebounds, 5.8 assists) and December of 2019, (20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, two triple double performances).

After a week of differing temperatures of opinions regarding Adebayo's record(s)-setting game, the NBA decided to recognize Adebayo for his accomplishment, who wasn't looked at or used as a scorer when he was a college prospect or early on in his career.

In the week of games, the Heat beat the Washington Wizards in Adebayo's historic outing as well as the Milwaukee Bucks, but lost to the Orlando Magic. Last week, it was Adebayo's teammate Tyler Herro who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In 60 games this season, Adebayo averages 20 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks, converting on 44.4 percent of his field goals, 32.3 percent of his threes and 77.4 percent of his free throws in 32 minutes per game.

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket