The Latest On Status Of Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Vs. Cavs
Miami Heat players Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez have been ruled out for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both are dealing with ankle injuries. The Heat are also without center Kel'el Ware (knee sprain).
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Quad
Andrew Wiggins: Out - ankle
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Out - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Kel'el Ware: Out - Knee
CAVALIERS
Evan Mobley: Probable - Rest
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7 p.m., Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +10.5, Vegas Insider
VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, as Miami has currently won five of the last seven overall against the Cavs. The Heat are 80-52 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season,
including 51-17 in home games and 29-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Kevin Love
F Bam Adebayo
F Alec Burks
CAVALIERS
F De'Andre Hunter
F Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on becoming franchise leader in double-doubles: “I’m not done yet. It’s great that Rony Seikaly was here to see me pass his record. I have been trying to break that record for three games at this point. It just had to happen when Rony Seikaly was on air. That ain’t nothing but God and the universe lining up for me.”
