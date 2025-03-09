Three-Game Losing Streak Has Miami Heat Facing "Demons" Remainder Of Season
At 29-34, the Miami Heat are in an all too familiar position.
A 114-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls Saturday has the Heat in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Another year, another fight for a berth in the Play-In Tournament.
The Heat still have a little more than a month to make up six games to catch the Detroit Pistons but the chances of that happening are unlikely because of constant inconsistent play.
The Heat led the Bulls by 17 only to get outscored 36-20 in the fourth quarter. It's been a common theme this season. This was the 16th time they blew a double-digit lead. Just imagine the excitement surrounding the team had it won at least half of those games. That would have the Heat contending with the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and even New York Knicks in the top half of the conference.
Regardless, coach Erik Spoelstra is sticking by his team.
“But again, my ownership part of it will be if we had some fresher bodies and fresher minds,” Spoelstra said. “You know, maybe we'd have the ability to withstand that. So we're all in this together, that's what I told the group right now, I'm fully with them. This is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any one of us. And I see something amazing on the other side if we can collectively overcome this.”
