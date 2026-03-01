Tyler Herro Explains Why He Exchanged Words With Kevin Durant in Rockets-Heat Game

The Heat overcame a 32-point performance from Rockets star Kevin Durant for a 115-105 win Saturday. It was a balanced scoring attack from Miami as star big man Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points while Tyler Herro added 18 of his own.

Where Herro may have helped the most was after a whistle, however. Midway through the first quarter, Herro and Durant exchanged words in a heated moment that resulted in a double technical.

KEVIN DURANT & TYLER HERRO EXCHANGE WORDS. 🍿👀



pic.twitter.com/kBe2gV9oXj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2026

Although plenty of lip readers across the internet tried to decipher the exchange, Herro explained the moment himself postgame. He said the lively conversation was actually a strategic choice to try and give Miami some energy as the Heat tried to snap a two-game losing streak.

“It was nothing crazy,” Herro said in the locker room following the win via ClutchPoints’ Zachary Weinberger. “I know Kev a little bit and [we were] just competing. I feel like as a team we didn’t have an edge to us against Milwaukee or Philly, so I was just trying to bring a little edge to us.”

The Heat faced a double-digit deficit after an early 14–4 run by the Rockets in the first four minutes of the game. Miami responded, winning the frame 32–28 and later heading home with the victory.

“We won, the team responded,” he continued. “I was able to just get some fire going. I feel like we’re at our best when we got guys in here that are on edge.”

As for the conversation between Durant and Herro, the Heat guard said Durant told him he couldn’t guard, so he responded with an undisclosed response.

Tyler Herro spoke about the matchup with Kevin Durant that got heated. Says he wanted to give the team an edge, was just competition.



Confirmed to me that KD said he couldn’t guard, Herro said he responded. Would ask about what he said in response, “Ask Kevin.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/fAbORr5GRq — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 1, 2026

All was good between the two as Durant and Herro shared a friendly moment after the game, the earlier exchange was just some fire in the heat of competition.

KD and Tyler Herro dap it up after the game. Respect.



(h/t @HeatCulture13)pic.twitter.com/kHngnoIqfB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2026

Miami advanced to 32–29 with the win, currently eighth place in the Eastern Conference and two games behind the 76ers to get out of play-in tournament range. Houston is 37–22, third in the stacked Western Conference and only a half game in front of both the Nuggets and Timberwolves. Although the Rockets are currently the No. 3 seed, they are just 3 1/2 games out of play-in range in front of the seventh-place Suns. Over the last chunk of the regular season, every game is important as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

