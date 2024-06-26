Trade Rumor Involving Three-Time All-Star Joining Miami Heat Have Surfaced
An oddsmaker and an Internet media outlet have both predicted the Miami Heat will trade for Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young on draft night.
The trade would involve three Heat players and Wednesday's first-round pick going to Atlanta.
Oddsmaker Adam Thompson of Bookies.com projects Young has a league-high 22.2 percent chance (+350) of being dealt to the Heat. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report speculates Young will also be traded to Miami in exchange for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and the15th selection.
The first round of the NBA Draft is Wednesday night and begins at 8 p.m.
Young is a more than capable scorer, but his defense is suspect and might be a deterrent to the Heat, who are looking to add a playmaker on offense that can pair well with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Young averages 25.5 points for his career, which began in 2018. He is also a 35.5 percent shooter from the three-point line.
Bleacher Report said the Heat's offense has been relatively "weak during the Butler-Abedayo era" and Young "can life a team's attack all by himself."
Young, a five-time All-NBA player, has question marks on defense and might be a tough fit for Miami. However, with the disciplined team-first mentality that coach Erik Spoelstra has implemented, Young might fall into line and play team defense.
This is just the latest in what could become a busy night for the Heat.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com