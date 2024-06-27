Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Says Ron Holland 'Deserved To Be Top-5' In 2024 NBA Draft
Miami Heat fans were hoping former G League Ignite forward Ron Holland would slip to No. 15, but the Detroit Pistons realize the talent he possesses.
Holland went off the board at No. 5, but the Pistons are not the only ones that understand his potential. Former Ignite forward and Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga understands why as well.
"I watched him play a couple times, and every time he steps up on the court, he has this motor, he just plays so hard," said Kuminga, who was in Miami promoting ZEN Water's Find Yours campaign. "It doesn't matter who's watching, he's always got that dog in him."
The Heat still landed Indiana center Kel'el Ware, who fills a major void in their rotation, at No. 15. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks on 58.6 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from three-point range in his sophomore season at Indiana. The Heat were in desperate need of a true backup big man for All-Star Bam Adebayo, who stands at just 6-foot-9. Ware is a massive upgrade in the size department at 7 feet, 240 pounds.
"It was a good way for players to go out and learn about the NBA and be around the NBA, so I feel like that whole process got him to be No. 5," Kuminga told Miami Heat on SI's Anthony Pasciolla of the Ignite. "He deserved to be top-5."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE