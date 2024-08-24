Inside The Heat

Watch Ex-Heat Player Chris Bosh Make First Basket Since 2016

Shandel Richardson

Mar 4, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat center and Basketball Hall of Fame member Chris Bosh was recognized during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat pairing Chris Bosh and Goran Dragic was supposed to mark the beginning of recovering from LeBron James' departure in 2014.

It never happened because Bosh's career prematurely ended after blood clots were discovered on his lungs in 2015. A few years later, he retired because of the condition that could have impacted his life. Bosh and Dragic only played 44 games together in Miami.

Still, they got one final chance on the court together this weekend in Dragic's farewell game in Slovenia. Here's a clip of Bosh scoring his first basket since his playing days ended.

“I feel for Chris,” Dragic said at the time of the Bosh diagnosis. “This is real. We are playing basketball. And unfortunately, he cannot do that right now. I wish him all the best. But we already survived without a lot of key players, so hopefully we can do it this year.”

Bosh made the most of his opportunity with the Heat. Despite playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Bosh was an integral part of two titles in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.

After his career ended, he was inducted to the Hall of Fame and had his number jersey retired by the Heat organization. Regardless, you have to wonder how the Heat would have fared if not for Bosh's premature retirement because they had talent to compete for more titles.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

