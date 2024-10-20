What Can Kel’el Ware Do To Earn Playing Time Over Thomas Bryant?
Despite speculation of Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware starting or serving as Bam Adebayo's backup, the preseason showed that he is starting the year as the fourth-string center behind Thomas Bryant and Kevin Love.
Ware averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent from three-point range through five games. Meanwhile, Bryant averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks on 52.2 percent shooting from the field and 10 percent from three-point range.
On the surface, Ware looks like the better option. However, looking like the more skilled player does not equate to more playing time. Ware lacks experience and does not move as well as Bryant in the paint. When battling for positioning in the post, Bryant has a much easier time using his weight to gain leverage than Ware.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Ware put on at least 10 pounds of muscle since being drafted. This means he can use his rookie campaign to continue adding weight and reaching the size the Heat desire from him. Miami approached Nikola Jovic with a similar plan in his rookie season.
Outside of injury replacement, Ware can earn more playing time by being more aggressive on the offensive glass. With his 7-foot frame and being the tallest on the Heat, creating extra opportunities for the team’s offense is essential.
