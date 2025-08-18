Why The Miami Heat Won't Waive And Stretch Simone Fontecchio
The Miami Heat saw Simone Fontecchio up close a few times.
He had some of his best games against the Heat, especially as a member of the Utah Jazz. But when the Heat and franchise all-time three-point shooter mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, and Robinson and his representation explored trades, the Heat weren't really gunning to get Fontecchio back for him.
But the mutual respect between Robinson and the Heat, and Robinson's desire for a new deal in Detroit (a possible contender close to where he played at the University of Michigan) led to the Heat and Pistons engaging. And Fontecchio was a piece to make the puzzle work, with less in salary for the Heat to possibly waive-and-stretch than Robinson's existing contract would have been.
It turns out, however, that the Heat won't be waiving-and-stretching Fontecchio anytime soon, and almost certainly not prior to the preseason deadline of August 29. Here are three reasons why, according to what's been learned by the Five on the Floor podcast on the Five Reasons Sports Network....
1. Fontecchio has some fans inside the organization: After more careful review of Fontecchio's skill set (and looking past his poor shooting after injury last season), some want to see what he can do. There's a risk of Fontecchio progress-stopping some of the Heat's younger players (he's 30). But Miami is short on movement shooting and Fontecchio has the makings of at least a fair defender.
2. Haywood Highsmith's absence could clear some minutes: The Heat had moved on from Highsmith, as from Robinson, and were trying to trade him most of the summer. They finally did to Brooklyn and that does leave Miami short of wing options at the very back end of the rotation, or in case of injury. With Andrew Wiggins the likely starter, that leaves really just Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Fontecchio as more traditional small forwards -- though others such as Niko Jovic or Norman Powell could see time there.
3. No reason to take on dead money .... yet: The Heat would prefer not to pay someone not to play. They've done that before, with Ryan Anderson way back, and others. Fontecchio's deal (f waived and stretched) wouldn't be a huge hit, but it would cost a little in 2026-27 and 2027-28, when he would be elsewhere.
So for now, he will get a shot, to prove he can make some shots.