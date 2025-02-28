Wife Of Dwyane Wade Explains "Traumatic" Situation Family Dealt With
The wife of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently spoke of about his recent cancer scare.
Actress Gabrielle Union told People Magazine about what went on in her husband and the family's mind.
“Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, you know, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?’”
Wade made the revelation last week. Union told People it impacted the marriage.
“But you also don’t understand the journey and the toll it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids,” Union said.
The positive is Wade appears to have a made complete recovery, which satisfies Union.
“That level of vulnerability, to go through removal of a good chunk of his kidney and the healing that involved, he needed us to be OK with his vulnerability. But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability,” Union said. “It was a challenge to give grace and receive it.”
WADE TAKES AIM AT MICKY ARISON
With the Heat under scrutiny for not taking care of Jimmy Butler financially, Wade recently explained why he left the team in 2016.
Fans have blamed Pat Riley for the Heat’s current predicament but Wade was more critical of team owner Micky Arison.
On the Underground Lounge podcast with Lou Williams and Spank Horton, Wade explained his eventual exit came when Arison refused to pay him what he wanted.
“At the end of the day, Chris got his max, but Chris ain’t selling no (expletive) tickets,” Wade said. “You see those jerseys in here? They’re coming to see the kid. So pay me my due, and we’ll be good. I ain’t asking for a lot. The next year, I said hey, I’m opting out and I did. My agent was sick at the time, and I brought the Arisons into my home because we could negotiate this ourselves. So I wanted a three-year deal to take me out, and I wanted a certain amount of money. And they wouldn’t do it.”
