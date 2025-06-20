Sophie Cunningham Channels Inner Udonis Haslem In Fiery Defense Of Caitlin Clark
This week, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is the WNBA's second-most popular player behind Caitlin Clark. She is being adorned by the millions because many fans felt she came to the defense of Clark earlier this week in a game against the Connecticut Sun.
After Clark was apparently poked in the eye by Sun guard Lacy Sheldon in the first half, Cunningham retaliated late in the Fever's blowout. She pushed down Sheldon on a breakaway layup, causing a near scuffle. Clark fans immediately took it as Cunningham taking up for Clark, the team's best player.
Sound familiar, Miami Heat fans?
It should because it is similar to when Udonis Haslem stood up for Dwyane Wade against the Indiana Pacers in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. After Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough hit Wade with a hard foul, Haslem took action.
When Hansbrough went for a layup, Haslem landed a vicious flagrant foul. It left Hansbrough bloodied. It wasn't until later when Haslem finally admitted it was retaliation.
"I can’t imagine anything I wouldn’t do for Dwyane," Haslem told the Miami Herald.
It was one of the signature moments for the best friends. They entered the NBA at the same time (2003), capturing three championships. Clark and Cunningham are just starting their bond but perhaps it leads to similar success with the Fever in the WNBA.