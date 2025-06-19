Adding Player Who Posterized LeBron James Could Strengthen Miami Heat Frontcourt
After moving Jimmy Butler at the deadline, the Miami Heat could be targeting forwards to add this offseason. Small forward Andrew Wiggins is under contract through this season with a player option for 2027 but there are no forwards on the Heat's payroll past that.
Enter Guerschon Yabusele.
The 29-year-old French forward joined the 76ers last offseason after breaking out in the Summer Olympics for the France national team. Alongside Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the team finished as runners-up behind Yabusele's terrific performance.
The 76ers signed him to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million but Yabusele performed better than his contract would say throughout a disappointing Philadelphia season. He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.
However, according to insider Marc Stein, it seems the 76ers won't be able to retain Yabusele.
"With a trio of Sixers veterans — Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon — all expected to soon activate the player options in their respective contracts for next season, it looks as though it will be increasingly challenging for Philadelphia to re-sign beloved big man Guerschon Yabusele," Stein reported. "The former first-round pick from France, who played last season on a minimum deal, is projected to have a strong market in free agency."
Yabusele would fit with the Heat rotation. He could play power forward opposite Bam Adebayo. The team experimented playing Adebayo and rookie Kel'el Ware together on the floor but Yabusele provides more efficient shooting from the arc than both centers. His potential addition would also not clog the frontcourt.
If the team can somehow offload both Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson's contracts, it will open up a good amount of cap space. Yabusele seems like a player Pat Riley and company could be targeting come July.