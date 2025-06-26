Hornets' Mark Williams Reacts to Phoenix Suns Trade With Single Emoji
The Charlotte Hornets traded center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in exchange for the No. 29 pick of the 2025 NBA draft plus a 2029 first-round pick, adding a fun twist to what was already an exciting evening in the basketball world.
Williams, who you will recall was supposed to go to the Los Angeles Lakers in February but failed his physical, hasn't commented in earnest on the pending move, though he did share a single-emoji response not long after the news broke.
Take a look at that below:
Seems like he’s going to get along with the Suns just fine.
The move is just the latest in what was already an exciting week for the Suns, who on Sunday traded veteran forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Wednesday's No. 10 pick, as well as five second-round selections (plus other assets).
But it was also a curious move, too. As mentioned, the Suns will receive Houston's No. 10 pick— Khaman Maluach—as well. That means they acquired two centers in one night.
In addition to the draft picks, the Hornets will also receive Suns guard Vasilije Micić, whom Phoenix acquired in February as part of the Jusuf Nurkic trade.