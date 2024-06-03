All Hornets

ESPN's Jonathan Givony Believes LaMelo Ball and Reed Sheppard Would Work

Givony recently appeared on The Ringer's NBA Draft Show

Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) fives forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) fives forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Draft analyst Jonathan Givony is one of the most plugged in analysts there is in the industry. Recently, on The Ringer's "NBA Draft Show" podcast, he was asked by host Kevin O'Conner where Reed Sheppard's floor was after Detroit who pick 5th overall.

"I could see him being a fit with Charlotte at six. Because LaMelo Ball has always played with another guard, he has shown he can play with Terry Rozier, or someone like that. LaMelo is such an unselfish player, he's 6'7, he shoots the shit out of it. That would be an interesting combination as well."

ESPN Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony

Givony went onto say he could also see Sheppard being in play with Portland at seven despite them drafting Scoot Henderson last year. The wider point Givony was trying to make, is that Sheppard fits in a lot of places and is very unlikely to be available for the San Antonio Spurs second lottery pick at eight.

Some have discounted Charlotte's likelihood to select an undersized point guard due to the Hornets current roster make-up. However, the Hornets did finish as the worst three point shooting team in the NBA last season and are in need of better spacing to maximise stars Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

