Hornets look to keep momentum while hosting Jokic-led Nuggets

The Hornets (7-16) return home on Sunday, this time hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-6) for an intraconference clash. The Nuggets dominated the recent matchups between these teams with seven straight wins. The Hornets' last win in the series came in December of 2021 behind the power of a 23-point performance from Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Hornets enter the matchup looking to build off the momentum of routing a talented Raptors squad in a 111-86 victory on Friday. Kon Knueppel and Tidjane Salaun paced the Hornets with 21 points apiece in the victory, a great sign from the Hornets' two most recent first draft picks.

The Hornets' inability to keep all of their starters healthy at the same time continued in spite of the win. While Brandon Miller worked his way back from a shoulder injury, LaMelo Ball left the game early in the second half with another injury of his own.

The top trio of Ball, Miller, and rookie Kon Knueppel have only appeared in six games together on the season, with just 89 total minutes sharing the court. During those extremely limited minutes, lineups that included all three have scored an impressive 122.5 per 100 possessions. The only team in the NBA that scores at a better rate? The Denver Nuggets and their league-leading 124.3 offensive rating.

The Nuggets enter the game on a two-game win streak, most recently taking down the Hawks on Friday in a 134-133 nail-biter in Atlanta. Nikola Jokic was up to his usual dominance during the game, compiling 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, as well as a block and a steal for good measure.

Jokic is the engine that ignites the success of the team, but Jamal Murray has been a flamethrower in his own right with 24.6 points per game on 50.3/46.1/89.3 shooting splits.

Even with key players like Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon currently on the shelf with injury, the gravity that both Jokic and Murray command really opens things up for the rest of the roster to find success as part of the most efficient offense in the league.

Key Matchup - K.J. Simpson vs Jamal Murray

With Simpson thrusted into a starting role due to injury, it will be up to the second-year guard from Colorado to keep up with one of the most vital pieces of the Nuggets offense.

Murray is an effective scorer both from the perimeter and at the rim, so it will be important for Simpson to remain engaged defensively so that as much attention as possible can be paid to the three-time MVP Jokic.

In 28 minutes logged against the Raptors, Simpson was able to contribute an 8/4/3 line while also chipping in five steals. If the Hornets are going to have any hope of upsetting the buzzsaw of a Nuggets offense, creating disruptions like those steals will be paramount.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee), Pat Connaughton (Calf), Tre Mann (Knee, LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Colin Sexton (Quad); QUESTIONABLE Moussa Diabate (Knee)

Nuggets: OUT - Christian Braun (Ankle), Aaron Gordon (Hamstring), Julian Strawther (Back)

Projected Starting Lineups