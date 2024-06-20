Projected Lottery Pick Suffers Injury That Prevents Hornets Workout
According to ESPN, projected lottery pick Tidjane Salaün suffered an ankle injury in a workout with the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week. This injury has forced him to cancel scheduled workout this week with both Detroit and Charlotte. Salaun had already worked out for Portland, Sacramento and Oklahoma City before being shut down.
In 2023-24, Tidjane Salaün averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. He shot 40.2 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 80.2 percent from the foul line. He is one of the youngest prospects in the draft and has flashed a high defensive motor and intriguing shot making potential while standing at 6'10 with a 7'2 wingspan.
Salaun's draft range is late lottery, but there have been rumblings of San Antonio being interested with one of their two mid-lottery picks at #4 and #8. Salaun has rarely been projected to the Hornets in mock drafts, he is viewed as a long term project.