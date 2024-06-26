All Hornets

Report | Hornets Could be Targeting Tidjane Salaun with the No. 6 Pick

Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports was the draft analyst who made the report.

With only hours to go before the 2024 NBA Draft gets underway, rumors regarding Charlotte's target with the 6th pick are already heating up. Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports has reported that the Hornets could surprise everyone by selecting Tidjane Salaun with their pick.

This report comes as a surprise, as many believed Salaun's draft range projected to start at the San Antonio Spurs at No. 8. Before Peek's report, Salaun was sixth in terms of betting odds to be select 6th overall but now has rocketed up to second.

Salaun is a late bloomer, he has surged up draft boards following a strong end to the season with French team Cholet Basket. He's a long (6'10), athletic forward who has a high motor and flashed an intriguing three point shot (33%). Will Peek's report end up being true? We will find out in a matter of hours.

In a recent poll among Hornets media and draft analysts, Salaun ranked last in consensus rankings out of a group of eleven prospects. If Salaun does indeed end up being the pick, it would likely be an unpopular decision.

Krysten Peek recently appeared on the All Hornets podcast to discuss Charlotte's options at six.

