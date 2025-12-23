NBA legend Isiah Thomas asks unfair question of Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have not won a lot since drafting LaMelo Ball in 2020. They've gone 152-277 in that time. Ball hasn't played in every game, but he's gone 104-146 in the NBA.

This is hardly the fault of one player, though. For years, the Hornets have been talent-poor. And the talent they've had, Ball included, has been injured. Additionally, the Hornets have never been a shining example of a good, winning organization.

The blame for much of that unfairly falls on Ball. Now, the talent is better, and the health is a little better, but the Hornets aren't winning very much. Why is that?

According to NBA legend Isiah Thomas, it's because Ball is too likable.

Isiah Thomas misses mark in criticism of LaMelo Ball

Dec 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The modern-day NBA has very few villains. Players tend to like other players, regardless of what team they play for. This is a drawback in the eyes of older players and fans who grew up in different eras, but it's the new reality.

There are very few players who are openly disliked. Kevin Durant may be one of them. Cade Cunningham hates Jalen Green. There just aren't too many other examples.

So to claim that the Hornets don't win because everyone likes LaMelo Ball is just silly, but that's the take Isaiah Thomas is going with.

🗣️ Isiah Thomas on LaMelo Ball: "Do I want to win, or do I want to be liked?"



"We love him; everybody likes him. He walks into the room, lights it up. All the players around the league like him. When they start hating him and disliking him, that's when he'll start winning." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mAjlq9AUfb — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 23, 2025

Thomas said, "Does he want to entertain and be a fun guy, or does he want to win? Right now, he's an entertainer, a fun guy. We love him; everybody likes him. He walks into the room, lights it up. All the players around the league like him. When they start hating him and disliking him, that's when he'll start winning."

Thomas said Ball has to decide if he wants to be liked or if he wants to win basketball games. These things are not mutually exclusive no matter what an older basketball player says.

The Hornets aren't losing because they have a player everyone loves leading the way. They're losing because they've made bad roster decisions, had unfortunate injury luck, and have been a bad organization for a long time. It has nothing to do with Ball's likability.

It may be fair to say Ball needs to be a little more serious on the basketball court, but even that is probably not why the Hornets struggle. He performs pretty well even when he's being silly or fun, and the idea that you can't have fun and win basketball games is probably not true.

