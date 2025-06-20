Should the Hornets trade down? Here's what deals with picks 5–10 might look like
With the NBA Draft approaching next week, league-wide trade activity is expected to pick up — and it could start with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4 overall.
The Hornets enter the draft with multiple paths in play. They could look to move up, trade back, or shop the pick in pursuit of a win-now addition to pair with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. What’s clear, however, is the organization’s strong interest in Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.
If Edgecombe is still on the board, he’s widely expected to be the pick. If not, there hasn’t been much buzz linking Charlotte to Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, which could prompt President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson to explore trade-back scenarios.
With interest in the pick likely to be strong, here’s a look at a few trade packages the Hornets could consider in the 5–10 range.
Utah Jazz
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall to Utah for the No. 5 and No. 21 overall selections.
It’s a simple trade, moving back just one spot, but there’s real value here for the Hornets. Dropping to the middle of the lottery could allow them to target Duke’s Kon Knueppel, then look to add size later with Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber or Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 21.
Washington Wizards
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall to Washington for No. 6, a 2026 first-round pick (via OKC, HOU, or LAC), and a 2031 first-round pick swap.
Moving back just a couple of spots keeps Charlotte in its draft sweet spot. This deal would still give them a shot at prospects like Duke’s Kon Knueppel, Texas’ Tre Johnson, or even Ace Bailey if he slips past Utah.
For a team with several roster needs, stockpiling draft capital should be a top priority.
New Orleans Pelicans
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall, F Miles Bridges, F Grant Williams and C Mark Williams to New Orleans F Zion Williamson.
This would be a bold swing by the Hornets — a calculated risk aimed at accelerating their rebuild and taking advantage of a wide-open Eastern Conference. The move would create a new-look core of Ball, Miller, and Williamson, while allowing the team to retain future draft capital and build around that trio.
Bridges and Grant Williams are included to help match salaries, while Mark Williams gives the Pelicans a young big to pair with rookie center Yves Missi. Bridges has been productive on the court, but his off-court issues and uncertain long-term fit make him expendable.
Mark Williams, limited by injuries, has yet to establish himself as a long-term piece in the team’s frontcourt — and after the failed trade with the Lakers at last season’s deadline, it may be difficult for either side to fully reconcile moving forward.
In the end it depends on how the Hornets value this draft class especially if Edgecombe is already taken. With many questions still about the roster this move could speed up the rebuild and show the fans the team is serious about competing next season.
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall, F Grant Williams and C Mark Williams to Brooklyn for C Nic Claxton and No. 19 overall.
With four first-round picks in hand, the Nets appear fully committed to a rebuild — and trading Claxton feels more like a matter of when, not if.
This deal makes sense for both sides as Hornets head coach Charles Lee gets the defensive anchor the team has been searching for in Claxton, while the Nets gets younger with Mark Williams and positions itself to draft a top tier prospect like Ace Bailey at No. 4.
For the Hornets, Claxton would give them the interior presence they've been missing — a major need for this roster — and at just 25, there’s still room for him to grow. Even if Charlotte gives up the No. 4 pick, they still have three selections within the top 34 — at Nos. 19, 33, and 34 — which gives them plenty of opportunities to add talent and continue building their roster.
At No. 19, they might go after a high-upside big like Sorber or a floor-spacing wing such as UConn’s Liam McNeeley.
Toronto Raptors
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall, F Grant Williams and C Mark Williams to Toronto for C Jakob Poeltl and No. 9 overall.
This might not be the flashiest move on paper, but it’s a practical trade that could pay off for the Hornets.
It allows the team to move off Grant Williams’ contract and part ways with Mark Williams, whose trade value remains uncertain at this point. In return, they land a dependable veteran center in Jakob Poeltl — someone who can anchor the frontcourt and help the team take a step toward being more competitive next season.
Dropping to No. 9 still keeps Charlotte in position to select a top prospect. One name to watch is Duke’s Khaman Maluach, a high-upside, raw big man who could develop well learning behind Poeltl.
Houston Rockets
Charlotte sends No. 4 overall to Houston for No. 10, 2027 first-round pick (Via PHX), 2029 first-round pick (Via PHX).
This is the path Charlotte should consider if they want to follow the Oklahoma City model of accumulating draft assets. The deal offers long-term value, with Phoenix’s unprotected 2027 and 2029 first-round picks potentially turning into valuable lottery selections.
It’s a steep price for the Rockets, but after finishing as the No. 2 seed in the West and recording their first 50-win season since 2018, adding a top-five player in this draft to their talented young core will come at a cost — and this deal reflects that reality.
