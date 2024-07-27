Hornets' Josh Green Involved in Scuffle in First Olympic Game
The Hornets added Josh Green this off-season to bring defense, toughness and perimeter defense. In his first game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, he showed just that after getting into a scuffle with Spain's Usman Garuba.
Green quickly navigated through a screen from Garuba and managed to lure the Spanish center into an offensive foul. The Aussie was understandably pumped, and celebrated the call which appeared to force a rise out of Garuba.
Following the game, Green spoke to Basket News about the incident.
"It's part of basketball. I think it's about setting a tone," Green told BasketNews. "It's not like I'm meaning to start anything. The guys need stuff to get going in games. It might not be the way I can get into games, but I know it might help out, whoever it is."
"It might be Jack or whoever's coming in; it gets people fired up. So, I think it's a part of basketball that is very overlooked. It's a big momentum and basketball is a big momentum game. Finding however I can bring momentum is what I'm going to try to do," Green continued.
The Hornets have needed a tone setter for the past few seasons, being pushed and bullied by opposing teams. His energy and presence should provide a much needed addition on the wing for the upcoming season.