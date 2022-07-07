Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN.

Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.

Graham becomes the third player to have been played for the Hornets in the last two seasons to be arrested this offseason. Restricted free agent Miles Bridges turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on a domestic violence charge last week. A few weeks back, unrestricted free agent Montrezl Harrell was arrested after a traffic stop and now faces felony drug charges.

The Hornets have not made an official decision yet on Bridges, but the assumption is that the team will withdraw the qualifying offer which would then make him an unrestricted free agent.

