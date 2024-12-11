Charles Lee gives status update for injured starters LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges
The top two salary earners on the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, have been out for a while. Ball has been out since November 27, and Bridges hasn't suited up since November 19. They make up two important pieces of the roster, and there seems to finally be some good news on their returns according to head coach Charles Lee.
Charles Lee provides positive update on LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets have been ravaged by injuries, but help could be on the way. After practice today, head coach Charles Lee said about Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball, "I would say both guys have reached the point in their return-to-play plan where they have introduced more group work, more team-setting work. They went through portions of practice today and we'll see how they show up tomorrow."
Lee said they will see how both players are tomorrow after doing the elevated work today at practice. It will all come down to how their bodies respond and how the injuries specifically feel. Lee didn't provide a timeline, as his answer was largely coach-speak to say they're getting closer every day.
The Hornets have dealt with a ton of injuries this year. Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Daquan Jeffries have all been out at times but are back mostly healthy again. Ball, Bridges, Tre Mann, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams remain away from the team because of their various ailments. According to Lee, the former two have been increasing their practice workload in hopes of a soon return.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
The latest LaMelo Ball mock trade
Who are the Hornets mocked to draft?