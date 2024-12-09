Checking in on the Brandon Miller/Scoot Henderson debate from 2023 NBA Draft
In 2023, the entire world knew Victor Wembanyama would go number one to the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft. The question then fell to the Charlotte Hornets, and they were likely to take one of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.
At the time, the debate centered around the better player, which Henderson was considered, or the better team fit. Ultimately, Charlotte chose Miller, much to the chagrin of some fans. How is that looking now?
How the Scoot Henderson/Brandon Miller debate has gone since draft night
At least so far, Brandon Miller is proving the Hornets right. He has been a revelation through a year and change in the NBA. If not for Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren (classified as a rookie since he missed all of his first year) last year, Miller would have won Rookie of the Year.
He's improved in 2024 as well. Overall, his career numbers trump those of Henderson, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers. Miller is averaging 18.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 43.1/37.5/84.6 shooting splits.
For comparison, Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. His shooting splits are 39.1/32.4/81.1 for his career. Henderson has played 79 games and Miller has played 94 games.
In 2024, the difference is even more staggering. Henderson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 41.9% shooting overall. Miller is averaging almost double that with 22.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 40.7% shooting.
So far, the Hornets seem to have made the right choice. Even when faced with a depleted backcourt without LaMelo Ball, who could have been backed up by Henderson, Miller has proven to be the player. He does a lot of things well and is shouldering the offensive load with 11 straight 20-point games.
