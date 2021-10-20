    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers

    The starting lineup is set for tonight's game.
    Author:

    Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Indiana Pacers. 

    G LaMelo Ball

    G Kelly Oubre Jr.

    F Miles Bridges

    F Gordon Hayward

    C Mason Plumlee

    Pacers starters

    Justin Holiday

    Domantas Sabonis

    Myles Turner

    Chris Duarte

    Malcolm Brogden

    The Hornets and Pacers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15974558_168389536_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16105898_168388579_lowres
    News

    Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

    11 minutes ago
    IMG_8097
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Pregame - Hornets vs Pacers

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_16843470_168388579_lowres
    News

    Two Improvements The Hornets Need to Make Offensively

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16106037_168388579_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16105900_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16892747_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16947662_168388579_lowres
    News

    2021-22 Record Predictions for the Charlotte Hornets

    Oct 19, 2021