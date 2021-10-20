Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers

The starting lineup is set for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Indiana Pacers.

G LaMelo Ball

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

F Gordon Hayward

C Mason Plumlee

Pacers starters

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

Chris Duarte

Malcolm Brogden

The Hornets and Pacers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST

