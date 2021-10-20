Publish date:
OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers
The starting lineup is set for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Indiana Pacers.
G LaMelo Ball
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Miles Bridges
F Gordon Hayward
C Mason Plumlee
Pacers starters
Justin Holiday
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Chris Duarte
Malcolm Brogden
The Hornets and Pacers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST
