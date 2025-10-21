All Hornets

Forecasting the Hornets' realistic, disappointing, and dream outcomes for 2025-26

What will Charlotte's season end up looking like?

Colin Keane

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) dribbles down the court during a play in the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) dribbles down the court during a play in the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets' regular season begins on Wednesday night, which means time is running out to make final predictions about Charlotte's 2025-26 campaign.

With that in mind, let's envision three different outcomes for the Hornets this year. What could their realistic, disappointing, and dream seasons, respectively, end up looking like?

Might as well get the bad news out of the way first.

What a disappointing Hornets season would look like

Ingredients: 25 wins or less, injuries to LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, limited production from rookie class

LaMelo Bal
Feb 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball as he falls down during play during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Charlotte failing to markedly improve on its win total from last season (21) would be a big disappointment, mostly because the club's two stars, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, are a year older and healthy.

Speaking of health, if either Melo or Miller miss significant time in 2025-26, that will also be a huge downer. Melo getting hurt again for an extended period wouldn't allow him to prove his haters wrong; in fact, it would strengthen their argument that he simply can't stay on the floor.

A major injury to Miller would mean that he's only been healthy during his rookie season through his first three years -- this would be awful for his development.

Obviously, any player getting hurt isn't a good outcome for the Hornets, but injuries to either Melo or Miller would be particularly hard to swallow for fans.

Another bad outcome for Charlotte would be if none of its rookies fulfill expectations. Kon Knueppel has the highest mark to reach in that regard, but fans are expecting something from Ryan Kalkbrenner, too, and even a little bit of a bench spark from Liam McNeeley, provided he gets minutes.

What a realistic Hornets season would look like

Ingredients: 28-32 wins, Collin Sexton thrives, inability to win close games, limited injuries, entertainment factor high

Collin Sexton
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) dribbles down the court during the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The addition of Collin Sexton should make the Hornets a better team, even if he's only going to be around for one season. That being said, Sexton doesn't move the need that much. Charlotte won't suddenly be a Play-In team due to his presence.

The same thing can be said about the impact that Knueppel is expected to have in year one. Charlotte has a ton of young talent, but their lack of experience won't allow them to get over the hump in close games against superior competition.

If the Hornets can avoid major injuries to their star duo, they should be competitive in most games (and highly entertaining), even if they end up losing most of the time.

What a dream Hornets season would look like

Ingredients: 35-40 wins, flirt with Play-In berth, zero major injuries, multiple rookies produce, Melo and/or Miller make All-Star team, Tre Mann takes leap

The most important thing for Charlotte is that everyone stays healthy. If that happens, here's what a Hornets team firing on all cylinders and surprising the NBA would look like: LaMelo and Brandon Miller playing at an All-Star level; Knueppel, Kalkbrenner, and McNeeley impacting wins on a nightly basis; and Tre Mann playing like a Sixth Man of the Year.

It goes without saying that Sexton and Miles Bridges would also be balling (and healthy). It's not an impossible dream, but a lot of things would have to go right for the Hornets for them to even sniff the Play-In.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The pressure on LaMelo Ball has never been higher

Minimal flash, all fundamentals: Kon Knueppel's defensive acumen deserves respect

Robert Horry has scathing, inaccurate criticism of Hornets star LaMelo Ball

Charles Lee speaks on the 'bad reputation' LaMelo Ball gets and why it's way off base

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News