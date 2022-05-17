Hornets Interview Stotts + Ham a Second Time

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this afternoon that the Hornets will interview Terry Stotts for their head coaching position. Stotts was most recently the head coach of the Damian Lillard led Blazers from 2012-2021.

Under Stott's stewardship Portland made the playoffs 8 consecutive seasons and an overall record of 402-318. Stotts was integral in Damian Lillard becoming one of the best guards in the NBA and formed a strong relationship with the franchise's star player. The Lakers recently interviewed Stotts for their head coach position but have seemingly moved onto other candidates.

There was also an update from Shams on Darvin Ham who the Hornets are going to interview for a second time. The timeline seems relatively confusing here as it seems Charlotte are interviewing candidates for a first time while also speaking to people a second. What is clear is Charlotte are casting the net wide and meeting with several coaches.

