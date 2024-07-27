Hornets' SL Guard Zavier Simpson Signs With New Team
Hornets Summer League point guard Zavier Simpson, who earned plaudits with his steady, controlled and productive play has signed in Romania for the 2024-25 season. He joins Romanian champions U-BT Cluj-Napoca who are set to play in the Eurocup next season. Simpson averaged 13 points 4 rebounds 6.7 assists 1.4 steals 1 block 1.7 turn overs in seven games while playing 28 minutes per night,
There was speculation among Hornets fans that Zavier Simpson (Not to be confused with KJ Simpson) could end up playing for Greensboro or sign Charlotte's vacant two-way. However, after drafting another small lead guard in KJ Simpson with the 42nd pick in this years' draft, it always appeared unlikely.
Despite Zavier Simpson spending the 2024-25 season overseas, don't rule out a return to Charlotte's summer league team next season. After years of inept point guard play, Simpson's impact was a refreshing change and helped carry the Hornets to an impressive 7-1 record.