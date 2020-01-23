Video: James Borrego talks loss to Magic, trip to Paris for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets lost their seventh straight game on Monday, losing 106-83 to the Orlando Magic at home.

For James Borrego, the good news is that the Hornets get a chance to get away from all the noise and re-group on a lengthy road trip. The Hornets arrived in Paris, France on Tuesday and will face the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday there.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for French forward Nic Batum. Former Hornets' guard Tony Parker is also on the trip.