Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets can climb to within a half game of the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win tonight over the Minnesota Timberwolves and some help from the Boston Celtics, who are taking on the Toronto Raptors.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out tonight.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, Timberwolves 114

I had this game pegged as a loss initially. Then Anthony Edwards was ruled out. Still, I expect this to be an extremely tight game. Minnesota is jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference and has a chance to finish strong if it can win tonight, which is the penultimate home game for them. The Wolves have not shot the ball well at all over their last two games going 38% from the field and 33% from three against Philadelphia, and shooting 44% and 31% from range against Detroit. Those teams combined to make 19 triples against Minnesota, and as we all know, Charlotte could sink 20+ in a single night. If the Hornets see the ball go through the hoop early and often, it could be a long night for the locals. Minnesota scraps and fights, but ultimately falls short, and the Hornets close the gap in the East.

Zach Roberts: Timberwolves 115, Hornets 111

This begins the most important three games of the season, but it's also one of the most difficult three-game stretches of the year. In theory, this is one of the easier matchups, but I suspect they will have their hands full with a returning Anthony Edwards. The odds and BPI expect this one to be close between two similar teams, which does not bode well for one of the NBA’s worst clutch-time teams.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 111, Timberwolves 107

In the words of Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett: “anything is possible!”

With Anthony Edwards sidelined, the Wolves’ offense will lack some of its usual teeth. The Hornets should take advantage and walk out of Minnesota with a massive win in their quest to lock in a top eight seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hornets and T-Wolves are slated to throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the action live by streaming the game on FanDuel Sports Network or by tuning into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

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