Exclusive: Miles Bridges Discusses the Trade Deadline, Future in Charlotte, & New Additions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After several weeks of speculation, the Charlotte Hornets and Miles Bridges agreed last week to continue forward together through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and not pursue a trade.

"It was my first time going through that," Bridges told AllHornets.com. "The front office, they approached me and was telling me we're not looking to trade you. So that's reassuring that our people tell you upfront beforehand, you know? Some people just trade you and forget about you."

The longest-tenured Hornet has not only shared his desire to remain with the organization publicly, but to the front office and the new ownership group. In-depth conversations won't take place until offseason, but there is mutual interest in moving forward together beyond this season.

"I'm just happy to be here and hopefully, I can spend my whole career here," Bridges stated. "We've had some talks and they've been good talks. I expect that I'll be here but like I said before, it's a business so we'll see how it goes."

At the end of this season, Bridges will become an unrestricted free agent and a big deal is likely on the way, be it from Charlotte or somewhere else. Two years ago, he had a breakout year averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game and finished seventh in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting behind Ja Morant, Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland, Jordan Poole, Desmond Bane, and Tyrese Maxey.

Being away from the game for a full season, many wondered what Bridges would look like in his return to the court.

Would he show any signs of rust? Could he come anywhere close to putting up the type of numbers he posted in 2021-22?

Over halfway through the season, it's safe to say the year off didn't impact his game whatsoever. In fact, he's enjoying another career year with season highs in points per game (21.6), rebounds (7.2), steals (1.1), and minutes (37.1).

"I was in the gym every day that I wasn't here, so it doesn't really take me by surprise. It just took me a while to get my wind and my legs back but I love the game and I was grinding the whole time I was gone, so I expected this."

With the injury bug following the Hornets around like a dark cloud for a second straight season, they've needed Bridges to step up not only in production but as a leader on the floor for a myriad of young bucks getting their first serious action in the league.

Thanks to the recent additions of Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Dāvis Bertāns, and Vasilije Micić, he'll have a little more help and so far, their presence has resulted in two straight wins.

"I wouldn't say there's a difference (in play), I would just say experience. They come from a winning culture. I get to learn some of that from them. They've played in the playoffs and they've been in big-time situations. Grant, I mean, he's younger than me but I still learn from him every day too.

"With the trades happening, our team has shown a lot of consistency and that's what it takes to get to that (next) level. I've never been to the playoffs, but I want to go and I know a lot of guys on the team want to go too. We just got to stay consistent and I feel like we'll be good."

As thankful as Bridges is for the recent additions to the roster, he admitted how difficult it was to see Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, and Gordon Hayward - guys that he's spent the last handful of years with - get traded.

"It's always tough, but at the end of the day, it's a business. It's for sure tough seeing those guys go. You build relationships with guys throughout the league and have been with them for years and they're just suddenly gone. That's just the business, but I'm happy for those guys and I'm happy for the situation we're in too."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:



Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.