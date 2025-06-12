One team could control what the Hornets do in the 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is quickly approaching, and the Hornets will have an important decision to make as they hold the fourth pick in the draft. While the Hornets have their own decision, they may not have the full say in the matter, as the Philadelphia 76ers could have a potential impact on the Hornets' plans.
With the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs likely taking Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the remainder of the top 10 draft picks are a toss-up. Ace Bailey was heavily favored to be selected by the 76ers, but now that may not be the case, since VJ Edgecombe seems to have their attention.
Now, there's one thing that has come into play recently, and that's how the Hornets' new ownership has typically kept everything pretty quiet regarding their draft workouts and any rumors related to the draft. That was certainly the case last year when the Hornets surprised everyone when they selected Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick.
With that in mind, it's hard to predict who the Hornets are specifically targeting in the draft, but you'd have to imagine that if Edgecombe was still on the board at the fourth spot, he wouldn't slide past them.
If the 76ers were to select Edgecombe, then the Hornets would have to choose between the options of Bailey, Kon Knueppel, or Tre Johnson. The Hornets will likely have to base their selection on what the 76ers decide to do in the draft, and there's a handful of directions they could go in.
There are also rumors that the 76ers could be looking to trade their pick to acquire a win-now player alongside Joel Embiid, Paul George, and others. If that were to happen, it would be interesting to see what team would select at the third spot, as it would possibly change the Hornets' plans with their own pick.
No matter what happens, I'm sure the Hornets will have multiple options and plans themselves with the fourth selection, but there's no doubt that the 76ers' decision with the third pick will have a major impact on what the Hornets decide.
