Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

The mighty Milwaukee Bucks are coming to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Saturday. All-NBA talent Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently 15-6 on the season, good for the second-best record record in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 7-15 on the season, good for 13th-best record in the Eastern Conference

The Bucks are one again in championship-caliber form this season. Giannis is currently averaging a career high in scoring at 31.8 PPG, which tops even his two MVP seasons in 2019 and 2020. This scoring has been welcome, as fellow all-star Khris Middleton had been unavailable while recovering from a wrist surgery.

Middleton made his season debut on Friday against the Lakers though, compiling 17 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds in his first game back in action. The Bucks will certainly be looking to get Middleton back up to speed very intentionally, as he will be a huge part of what is sure to be another push for the NBA Finals.

The Hornets have been absolutely decimated by injuries this season, the largest reason by far for the losing record to this point. LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, and Dennis Smith Jr. will all be out once again on Saturday, but this Charlotte squad has shown that they will not just be rolling over.

Even without many of their key players, the Hornets have won three of four games, including last night over the Washington Wizards. Kelly Oubre has been the most consistent player for the team to this point in the season, and his scoring at a career-high 19.8 ppg will continue to be vital to the squad until other important names are back in the lineup.

What to Watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks attempt the fifth-most three-pointers per game in the NBA, converting them at a respectable 35.3% clip. Despite conceding the third-most three-point attempts per game in the league, the Hornets are allowing a league-best 31.5% from those attempts. If Milwaukee continues the trend of heaving lots of three pointers over the course of tonight's game, the Hornets could see the game tip more in their favor than many are expecting.

2022-23 Team Stats

PPG: 113.1 (MIL), 109.5 (CHA)

RPG: 48.4 (MIL), 45.5 (CHA)

APG: 28.7 (MIL), 25.3 (CHA)

FG%: 46% (MIL), 44.5% (CHA)

3FG%: 35.1% (MIL), 32.3% (CHA)

FT%: 72.1% (MIL), 73.2% (CHA)

2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 32.9 (MIL), Terry Rozier - 37.4 (CHA)

FG%: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 54.4% (MIL), Nick Richards - 62% (CHA)

3FG%: Grayson Allen - 44.3% (MIL), Gordon Hayward - 38.1% (CHA)

PPG: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 31.8 (MIL), Kelly Oubre - 19.8 (CHA)

RPG: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 11.2 (MIL), Mason Plumlee - 8.9 (CHA)

APG: Jrue Holiday - 7.4 (MIL), Terry Rozier - 5.8 (CHA)

SPG: Jrue Holiday - 1.6 (MIL), Dennis Smith Jr. - 1.8 (CHA)

BPG: Brook Lopez - 2.9 (MIL) , PJ Washington - 0.9 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game | BPG- blocks per game

Wizards roster

PG: Jrue Holiday, George Hill, AJ Green

SG: Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter, Wes Matthews

SF: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka (OUT), Sandro Mamukelashvili

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball (OUT), Dennis Smith Jr. (OUT), Theo Maledon

SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Jalen McDaniels, Bryce McGowens

PF: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Mark Williams

Head coach: Steve Clifford

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Ian Black at @ian_black14