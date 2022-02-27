Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets look to draw back to .500 as they take on the Detroit Pistons (14-46). Unfortunately, the Hornets will be without a key member of the bench in Cody Martin as he deals with lower back tightness. Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (ankle) also remain out.

Prediction: Hornets 119, Pistons 105

After some much needed rest, the Hornets looked like the team we saw about a month ago when they were coming off a win against the Lakers that moved them to 28-22 on the season. They had an extra bounce in their step, shot the ball with efficiency, and defended well all night long.

The Hornets have won 15 straight against the Pistons which is the longest active winning streak in the NBA over any one team. I look for that to extend Sunday night with yet another convincing win.

The Pistons are an extremely young team that really doesn't have a go-to scorer or two. They run their offense through whoever has the hot hand that night. As we saw in Detroit just a couple of weeks ago, the talent is there with guys like Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Saddiq Bey, but they've struggled with consistency.

Hornets win this one going away.

