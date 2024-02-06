Three Trade Ideas Involving P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington signed a new three-year, $48M extension with the Charlotte Hornets last August, but his name continues to pop up in trade rumors around the league. It's viewed as a pretty team friendly deal and for a contending team, that AAV and 2.5 years of control are extremely appealing.

The Hornets could opt to hold onto Washington, but we'll speculate and throw a handful of trade proposals together, centered around him.

TRADE 1

Hornets receive: Davis Bertans, 2025 1st round pick

Thunder receive: P.J. Washington

Analysis: Bertans is a decent backup option but is really just a part of this deal to make the money work. This is all about the future first round pick. Obviously with Oklahoma City's surge, the pick will more than likely be a back half of the first pick but it still holds a lot of value. The 2024 draft isn't all that deep, so that's why we're asking for a 2025 first.

TRADE 2

Hornets receive: Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell

Kings: receive: P.J. Washington

Analysis: Barnes is still a very productive player at the age of 31 and has been on several winning teams throughout his career. He's the ideal replacement for P.J. Washington and can provide more leadership for a team that desperately needs it. He offers positional flexibility just like Washington, but can play the 3/4 whereas P.J. can go 4/5. Mitchell has seen has role decrease each year he's been in the league and I'd bet the Kings would be open to moving him if it meant getting a 25-year-old versatile stretch four who has two and a half years of control. If the former top 10 pick finds success in Charlotte, it could hold down the backcourt with LaMelo Ball while Brandon Miller settles in more at the three.

TRADE 3

Hornets receive: Richaun Holmes, Josh Green, 2025 2nd round pick (via TOR)

Mavericks receive: P.J. Washington

Analysis: This is probably my favorite of the three deals. Holmes is Dallas' fourth option at center, but in Charlotte he'd be the No. 2 while Mark Williams remains on the shelf. He can help the Hornets be more competitive on the glass to get through this season and if he impresses in his two-month stint, you can consider bringing him back. Josh Green is a player I'm really high on, probably more so than others. He's on a roster that features Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, meaning offensive opportunities are going to be limited.

