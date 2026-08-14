Charlotte Hornets NBA 2K27 Player Ratings Revealed

NBA 2K27 does not have any bearing on the real world, but it can still be fun to analyze where the players and teams stack up. It's also particularly notable if you're someone who enjoys Franchise Mode, allowing players to take over franchises like the Charlotte Hornets.

So, if you're interested in taking on Jeff Peterson's job to run the team, it's important to know how good the players are, and ahead of the release of 2K27, ratings have been revealed.

According to 2K Ratings, here's how the Hornets stack up in the latest version of the game:

Brandon Miller: 85 OVR

Kon Knueppel: 84 OVR

Naz Reid: 82 OVR

Coby White: 81 OVR

Grayson Allen: 81 OVR

Moussa Diabaté: 80 OVR

Ryan Kalkbrenner: 80 OVR

Royce O'Neale: 77 OVR

Grant Williams: 76 OVR

Dorian Finney-Smith: 75 OVR

Tidjane Salaün: 75 OVR

Sion James: 75 OVR

Tre Mann: 74 OVR

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR

PJ Hall: 72 OVR

Liam McNeeley: 72 OVR

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) handles the ball guarded by Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of these ratings are interesting, to say the least. With all due respect, it's unclear what sport the ratings adjusters were watching if they believe Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner are of the same quality.

Tidjane Salaün, who had a solid year in limited action but spent most of his time in the G League, and Sion James are not equivalent players at this point, either. Grayson Allen might be a tad high after a down year shooting the ball, too.

Speaking of shooting the ball, here's how they stack up in three-point shooting:

Kon Knueppel: 94

Tidjane Salaün: 86

Brandon Miller: 85

Grayson Allen: 85

Royce O'Neale: 84

Grant Williams: 82

Liam McNeeley: 82

Naz Reid: 81

Coby White: 80

Sion James: 80

Pat Connaughton: 79

Tre Mann: 76

PJ Hall: 74

Ryan Kalkbrenner: 73

Dorian Finney-Smith: 73

Moussa Diabaté: 67

Once again, some of the ratings here are very generous, but it does reflect one true-to-life thing: the Hornets have a ridiculous boatload of shooting. That will be a strength of the team in the real sport and virtually.

The rookies, Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr., are not listed on the ratings site. And for what it's worth, LaMelo Ball is an 86 OVR, which would rank first on the Hornets. Josh Green is a 75 OVR, and Miles Bridges is an 81 OVR.

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