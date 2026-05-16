Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Cameron Carr

The 2025-26 Charlotte Hornets were one of the league's premier three-point shooting teams. According to Cleaning the Glass, Charlotte attempted the second-highest frequency of threes in the league while connecting on the third highest percentage.

With the 14th and 18th overall picks in the 2026 NBA Draft in hand, many expect Jeff Peterson to add players to his roster that impact the game in other ways, like Morez Johnson Jr. or Dailyn Swain.

However, it is clear that the organization places a premium on shooting, and they could double down on their strength with one of the two selections they are poised to make in June. If they do so, Baylor's Cameron Carr could be a target for Peterson and the Hornets.

Scouting Cameron Carr

Carr is a 6'4.5 wing with a never-ending 7'0.75" wingspan who can jump out of the gym and shoot the cover off the ball.

In his lone season at Baylor, Carr nailed 37.6% of his three-point attempts on a 64th percentile three-point rate. He has arguably the most fundamentally sound jump shot in the class, and he proved how effective he can be from behind the arc with a nuclear shooting performance in a scrimmage at this week's NBA Combine.

If nothing else, Carr will be dangerous from behind the arc at the NBA level. He showed limitless range in his breakout college season, cashing long-range jumpers both off the catch and off the dribble. However, there is more to his game than just jump shooting.

Carr will walk into the NBA as one of the league's elite athletes. His college tape is littered with high-flying highlights that show Carr floating through the air on his way to hammering down an alley-oop dunk.

His athletic abilities also shine on the defensive end. Carr posted a 3.9% block rate in his junior season at Baylor, a 97th percentile mark in college basketball. He combines his trampoline bounce with exquisite timing to send opposing shots into the stands as a weak side shot blocker like few other wings in this class.

His shooting touch and eye-popping athleticism are the two main selling points of Carr's prospect profile, but I believe there is more to his game.

The former Baylor Bear doesn't have assist numbers that jump off the page (53rd percentile assist rate, 34th percentile assist/turnover ration), but the tape shows a player with an underrated ceiling as a passer. He has room to grow as a possession-to-possession decision-maker, but Carr did exhibit the ability to both handle defensive coverages with the simple passes (i.e. hitting a big in the short roll if the opponent blitzes a ball screen), and some more manipulative ones. I'll be excited to watch Cam Carr soak up some on-ball reps in the Vegas Summer League to prove his mettle as an on-ball player -- there's some more juice to be squeezed out of him in that regard.

His game doesn't come without some weaknesses, though. Carr's ceiling will be limited by his rail thin frame as his lack of size shows up on both ends of the floor.

On offense, Carr struggles to finish through contact. When guarded by long, physical defenders, the projected first-round pick can get knocked off his line as a driver, forcing him to attempt awkward shots falling away from the rim. If he doesn't have a runway to explode up and over defenders, Carr doesn't possess many answers for a set defense. He was assisted on 53.5% of his made field goal attempts last season, proving that Carr relies on his teammates to create advantages for him to attack -- he doesn't have an easy way to get buckets on-ball.

Just like he gets bumped off his spot as a driver due to his frame, he struggles to impact the game on the defensive end for the same reason. Carr has long legs, high hips, and that thin frame, making him an easy target for physical ball handlers to attack. On top of that, his miniscule 1.6% steal rate in 2025-26 proves that he doesn't offer much help in squeezing passing lanes and shrinking the floor.

Analyzing Carr's Fit in Charlotte

Again, if the Hornets want to double down on what they're already good at, Carr would be a solid selection with either the 14th or 18th picks. His ability as a shooter would give Charles Lee a true sniper off the bench, giving Charlotte another tool to help close the gap in production when their starters rest.

His analytically friendly shot profile (rims and threes, minimal mid range attempts) matches what the Hornets covet, and if they see Carr as a true flamethrowing sixth man early in his career, drafting him to provide some scoring punch off the bench makes a ton of sense.

However, the entirety of the Hornets organization has lamented their lack of physicality, and the two first round picks they possess represent their best chance at injecting some size and brute into their rotation.

Carr isn't bringing either of those.

In a world where Charlotte lands a bruising big man (think Morez Johnson, Hannes Steinbach, or Jayden Quaintance) with the 14th pick, Carr will absolutely be in play at 18. However, if they draft a player similar to Carr's archetype at 14 (i.e. Nate Ament or Dailyn Swain), I wouldn't expect to hear the Baylor Bears' name called at 18.

I am a huge fan of Carr's game and believe that there is more to his game than some others do, but I am also aware that the fit with Charlotte's current roster is clunky. I don't expect them to draft Carr come June, but there is enough in his profile for me to see the vision of him in purple and teal without squinting too hard.

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