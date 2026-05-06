Charlotte's No. 1 Offseason Priority Seems Fairly Straightforward

It’s no secret that the Charlotte Hornets got more than their money’s worth out of the 2025 draft with Kon Knueppel.

Whether he won Rookie of the Year or not.

Not only did he absolutely shatter the all-time NBA rookie record for made 3-pointers in a season, previously held by Keegan Murray; Kon also led the team in minutes played, maintained ultra-high efficiency, and posted a 63.3% true shooting percentage.

All of that is pretty impressive when you remember this is a 20-year-old kid. The question that stands now is: What’s next beyond Knueppel?

We know he’ll rebound and come back as a better player next year. Kon is a lunch pail guy, and players wired like that tend to find another level when the time comes to do so.

It’s time to think about the bigger picture.

More than doubling your win total is always a positive, but from the outside, it only leads to more questions when the offseason rolls around.

Progress invites expectations, and expectations demand answers.

Because now, you have to follow it up with an offseason that helps prove in 2026–2027 that the play-in game to Orlando was the only “fluke” to be found from Charlotte’s recent ‘25-‘26 campaign.

Show that what you have are real building materials… You only prove that true if you actually erect something with them.

Otherwise, they’re just materials sitting on the shelf at your local Home Depot.

Moussa Diabate (C), Ryan Kalkbrenner (C), and Miles Bridges (PF) did what they could to keep things going in Charlotte’s favor down low for most of the season, Moussa more than anyone.

In retrospect, he was really a one-man wrecking crew at the five, and never had a true complement in the frontcourt.

Whether that complement was at the starting four spot or at backup center, it never fully materialized for Charlotte when opponents' elite centers came knocking.

I’m not sure Charlotte relied as heavily on anyone besides LaMelo Ball as much as they did on Moussa. Their whole game plan revolved around him.

Screening actions that benefit his constant movement. Shooters on the perimeter are ready to collect a tap-out offensive rebound that only Moussa is capable of creating; all of it was built to support his ridiculously high motor.

But between Kalkbrenner’s injury stint and occasional inconsistency, Miles’ lower rebounding percentage for a power forward, and not having any other real option besides Grant Williams or two-way F/C PJ Hall, the cracks started to show.

Running it back with this frontcourt won’t be enough to win a first-round series.

The Hornets need just one more big man in the paint who can do a little bit of everything: defend, rebound, and preferably shoot. Not a star. Just someone who raises the floor of that group an extra few notches every night.

The same way Hornets PG Coby White did when he filled Charlotte’s painful need for an elite sixth man for LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets will have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, both in the teens.

Their own (still undecided by lottery, though 14th is most likely), and number 18, which was acquired in a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Mark Williams.

With General Manager Jeff Peterson’s track record so far, I’m incredibly confident Charlotte can land a gem with two separate chances.

There’s been plenty of national talk about how deep this draft is, and it’s time for the Hornets to take advantage.

Drafting another guard or wing doesn’t feel like taking advantage; if you’re betting on Brandon Miller, Sion James, and Knueppel’s development, it feels a tad redundant.

It has to be frontcourt reinforcement.

If it’s not made a priority, my confidence needle on Jeff Peterson may begin to move if help for Diabaté isn’t what’s prioritized through the draft and free agency this summer.

Because at some point, potential has to turn into structure.

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